Session Road to close Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 for Baguio Christmas event

MANILA - The city government of Baguio will close both lanes of Session Road from Nov. 30 to Dec, 1 in connection with the Christmas in Baguio Celebrations.

In an Executive Order No. 174 signed by Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Wednesday, the closure will start midnight, Nov. 30 up to midnight, Dec. 1, from the rotunda in front of the Baguio Post Office down to Malcolm Square Lower Session Road.

The opening program of the Christmas in Baguio Celebrations on Dec. 1 will start from Malcolm Square for the symbolic lighting of the Christmas panels. This will be followed by a short walk toward Upper Session Road for a program and symbolic lighting of the Baguio City Christmas Tree.

“There is a need to close both lanes of Session Road, in order to allow safe and unimpeded set-up of the area for the aforementioned program and case of movement to maintain safe physical distancing between people in the area,” the EO stated.

With both lanes of Session Road close, the whole stretch of A. Mabini Street shall be open to vehicular traffic.