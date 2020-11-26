Rabiya Mateo kinokondisyon na ang katawan para sa Miss Universe

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Wala pang petsa para sa Miss Universe pageant pero ngayon pa lang ay determinado na ang pambato ng bansa na si Rabiya Mateo na magpasiklab sa prestihiyosong patimpalak.

Partikular na pinaghahandaan ni Miss Universe Philippine titleholder ang pagpapaganda ng kaniyang katawan, bilang siya rin ang tinanghal na best in swimsuit sa local edition.

Ang plano niya, itodo ang pag-gym sa 3 hanggang 4 na beses sa isang linggo.

"Nakakapagod talaga, however, ito iyong gusto kong gawin... I want to have a stronger physique because at the same time it will affect my catwalk. And my target now is to have stronger shoulders and back muscles," ani Mateo.

Ang coach ni Mateo ngayon ay si John Cuay, na siya ring nag-train kay Pia Wurtzbach noong naghahanda ito para sa Miss Universe 2015.

"I'm happy na with the legs pero what we are trying to achieve is to bring shoulders up like this... We have to achieve that because pain comes from the tearing of the micro muscles," ani Cuay.

Game naman dito si Mateo.

"Pain is temporary but greatness is forever. I'm determined. I really want to have that body that will make every Filipino proud."

Bukod naman sa katawan, naghahanda na rin si Mateo sa question and answer portion.

"I really need to prepare mentally, emotionally for the pageant... I am more focused now on political questions and the socioeconomic status of the country, things like that," sabi ni Mateo.

—Ulat ni Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News