PCG suspends search, rescue ops for 2 missing crew of sunken vessel off Palawan

Coast Guard personnel on board MV Titan rescue 15 crew members of landing craft Lady Athena. The vessel encountered strong winds and big waves causing it to list and eventually sink. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA - The Philippine Coast Guard on Thursday suspended its search and rescue operations for two crew members of landing craft Lady Athena who remain missing after it sank Wednesday in waters off Cambari Islands in Araceli, Palawan.

In an incident report on its Facebook page, the coast guard said it halted search operations for the missing master and chief engineer "due to heavy weather condition."

"It will be continued tomorrow, 27 November 2020, to look for the two missing crew members," it said.

The coast guard earlier rescued 15 of the 17 crew of LCT Lady Athena that sank Wednesday afternoon after encountering strong winds and big waves.

“The PCG search and rescue (SAR) team aboard MV Titan provided assistance to 14 ship crew who managed to board the life raft after they encountered strong winds and big waves, causing their vessel to be listed and eventually sank. Another distressed mariner was also rescued during the course of the SAR operations,” it added.

The rescued crew are in good physical condition and were brought to the PCG sub-station in Araceli.