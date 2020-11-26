Palace congratulates new doctors including VP Robredo's daughter

Our children’s achievements are always sweeter than our own. Congratulations, Trish💙 Thank you for making us proud many times over. pic.twitter.com/HkvYDaxf9J — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) November 25, 2020

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday congratulated the country's new doctors, including Vice President Leni Robredo's daughter Tricia, for passing the Physician Licensure Examination this month, calling them the country's new heroes as they join the medical workforce in the middle of a pandemic.

"Congratulations po sa lahat ng bagong doktor. Congratulations po sa anak ni VP Robredo. Sana ang mga anak ko rin ay mag-graduate at maging doktor din," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(Congratulations to all new doctors. Congratulations to the daughter of VP Robredo. I hope that my children graduate and become doctors, too.)

Tricia Robredo is one of 3,538 PLE passers this November.

"Sa panahon ng pandemya, talagang kayo po ang mga bagong bayani at inaasahan natin na dadagsa po ang magbibigay ng tulong-medikal sa ating bayan habang wala pa pong solusyon sa pandemya," he told reporters.

(During the pandemic, you really are the new heroes and we expect that there will be more who will give medical help while there is no solution yet to the pandemic.)

Watch more in iWantTFC Video courtesy of PTV

Last week, Roque said tweets of Robredo's daughters Tricia and Aika were partly to blame for President Rodrigo Duterte's recent rants against the Vice President's typhoon efforts.



