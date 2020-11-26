Home  >  News

Missing UP Law prof last seen Sunday morning: NBI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 26 2020 06:57 PM

In this screenshot of a CCTV footage obtained by NBI, missing lawyer Ryan Oliva was seen walking out of an unidentified Taguig City establishment on Sunday morning, a day after he was last heard from by his familty. Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Missing lawyer Ryan Oliva was last seen Sunday morning, based on a CCTV footage obtained by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). 

Oliva, legislative liaison officer at the Department of Tourism and a professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, or 3 days after he was last heard from.

The CCTV footage obtained by the NBI was from a Taguig establishment, they said. 

In the video from about 10:28 a.m. Sunday, Oliva was seen wearing a pair of shorts and carrying a back pack. 

The NBI said information about Oliva's whereabouts may be sent to their Special Action Unit via its landline 85250445. 


—Reports from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News

