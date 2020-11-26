Missing UP Law prof last seen Sunday morning: NBI

MANILA — Missing lawyer Ryan Oliva was last seen Sunday morning, based on a CCTV footage obtained by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).
Oliva, legislative liaison officer at the Department of Tourism and a professor at the University of the Philippines College of Law, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, or 3 days after he was last heard from.
The CCTV footage obtained by the NBI was from a Taguig establishment, they said.
In the video from about 10:28 a.m. Sunday, Oliva was seen wearing a pair of shorts and carrying a back pack.
The NBI said information about Oliva's whereabouts may be sent to their Special Action Unit via its landline 85250445.
—Reports from Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News
Ryan Oliva, missing, missing lawyer, UP Law, UP Law professor, Ryan Oliva missing, Ryan Oliva info, Ryan Oliva UP prof missing