Malacañang naglabas ng ng listahan kung saan mas mura ang COVID-19 testing

Nag-aabang ang ilang healthcare workers para sa mga gusto pumunta sa isang outdoor drive-through antigen testing facility sa Cubao, Quezon City noong Nobyembre 10, 2020.

MAYNILA - Muling nagpapaalala ang Malacañang sa price ceiling na itinakda ng gobyerno para sa COVID-19 testing.

Base sa ibinabang joint administrative order ng Department of Health at Department of Trade and Industry, dapat naglalaro lang sa P4,500 hanggang P5,000 ang COVID-19 testing sa private testing centers, habang P3,800 naman sa public facilities.

Ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, mayroon pa ring ilang pasilidad na mas mababa ang singil.

“Sa Metro Manila, ang mababang singil ay nasa Philippine Children’s Hospital, nasa National Kidney and Transplant Institute, sa Lung Center atsaka sa Perpetual Help Hospital sa Las Piñas. Ang singil po nitong mga ito ay between P1,750 hanggang P2,000 lamang,” aniya.

Sa labas naman ng Metro Manila, mura din ang COVID-19 testing sa Western Visayas Medical Center sa Iloilo, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center at University of Cebu Medical Center sa Cebu, Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center sa Tacloban, sa Baguio General Hospital, Zamboanga City Medical Center, St. Paul’s Hospital sa Tacloban, Teresita Jalandoni Provincial General Hospital at Cebu Molecular Laboratory.

