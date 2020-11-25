LOOK: US Air Force & Space Force chief meets with PH defense officials

MANILA - The Unites States' Air Force and Space Force chief on Wednesday met Philippine security officials to discuss how to deepen the long-time allies' military partnership.

Chargé d’Affaires John Law of the US Embassy in the Philippines tweeted images of Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett meeting with Defense Usec. Cardozo Luna, Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Gilbert Gapay and Philippine Air Force incumbent chief Allen Paredes.

Honored to join @SecAFOfficial for her meeting with @dndphl USec Luna. We discussed ways to deepen U.S.-Philippine military partnership, including through joint trainings and equipment provisions, key to a secure and stable #IndoPacific. #FriendsPartnersAllies @usairforce pic.twitter.com/54tMEOVZfK — Chargé d’Affaires John Law (@USEmbassyPHDCM) November 25, 2020

Barret's visit came more than a day after US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien visited the Philippines and assured the country has the support of the US, whatever happens in the domestic politics there.

"We’ve got your back, we’re here. And whatever happens with our domestic politics in the United States, this is a critical alliance for us. And we’re gonna be here to support the Philippines, irrespective of what happens politically in America," O'Brien said.

