Labor chief says 'inclined' to lift halt work order on Skyway after deadly accident

MANILA — Labor Secretary Silvestro Bello III said Thursday he was "inclined" to lift a work stoppage order over the ongoing Skyway project, following the collapse of a steel girder at the project site on East Service Road in Muntinlupa City.

If the work stoppage stays, project owners will fail to meet the year-end deadline for the Skyway extension, a project under the government's "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure drive. Some 900 laborers also stand to lose their jobs, said Bello.

Skyway's contractor complied with the labor department's occupational safety and health standards, following violations like the lack of warning signs and certification for equipment operators, he said.

"Mayroong recommendation na ang aming regional director na pati iyong area where the accident took place ay they are recommending the lifting of the work stoppage order; and I’m inclined to follow the recommendation," he said in a public briefing.

(Our regional director and the area where the accident took place are recommending the lifting of the work stoppage orders, and I am inclined to follow the recommendation)

The Skyway steel girder fell on passing vehicles last Saturday, killing one person and hurting 4 others, supposedly after a crane tilted to its direction.



