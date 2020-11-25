House names contingent to bicam panel to help pass 2021 national budget

The House of Representatives on Wednesday formed a 21-member group to the bicameral conference committee to make sure the proposed P4.506-trillion national budget for 2021 will be signed before the year ends.

“We have to make sure the (general appropriations bill) lands on President Duterte’s desk for his signature before the year ends to prevent a reenacted spending program that could slow economic growth and hamper the delivery of government services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said.

The House contingent, led by Committee on Appropriations chair Eric Yap, to the bicam panel has been tasked to reconcile the provisions of House Bill 7727 or the proposed General Appropriations Act of 2021.

Joining Yap are vice-chairmen Deputy Speakers Salvador “Doy” Leachon and Mikee Romero and 16 members from the majority, namely: Majority Leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Pampanga Rep. Juan Pablo “Rimpy” Bondoc, Rizal Rep. Michael John Duavit, Deputy Majority Leader Bernadette Herrera, Romblon Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona, Negros Occidental Rep. Francisco Benitez, and Sulu Rep. Munir Arbison.

Also included were Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, Assistant Majority Leader Kristine Singson-Meehan, Deputy Speaker Roberto Puno, Deputy Speaker Jose “Lito” Atienza, Batangas Rep. Eileen Ermita-Buhain, Valenzuela Rep. Eric Martinez, Abra Rep. Joseph Bernos, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, and Valenzuela City Rep. Weslie Gatchalian.

Also joining the contingent were Minority Leader Joseph Stephen “Caraps” Paduano and independent lawmaker Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman.

The House contingent was assembled in anticipation of the Senate approval of the 2021 GAB.