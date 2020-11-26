Duterte taps Davao poll exec as Comelec commissioner

Workers refurbish and repaint ballot boxes at its warehouse in Manila, Thursday. The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is preparing for the synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections on May 14, 2018. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed the provincial poll supervisor of Mindanao as a commissioner of the Commission on Elections, according to a document released Thursday, less than two years before Filipinos vote for new leaders.

Duterte tapped Atty. Aimee Ferolino-Ampoloquio as Comelec commissioner with a term until February 2027, based on the letter below.

Ferolino-Ampoloquio first joined Comelec as an emergency worker in 1994, and later served as election assistant for 12 years, before she was promoted as election officer for 10 years and as supervisor more recently, said the poll body's chairman Sheriff Abas.

"Commissioner Aimee is an inspiration to all public servants. Her ascent to Comelec leadership is a testament of her great work and her dedication to deliver quality and unparalleled service," he said in a statement.

Comelec is preparing for the 2022 elections, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferolino-Ampoloquio’s completes the Comelec en banc, which “is now better equipped to fulfill its mandate to further strengthen and advance our democracy,” said Abas.