19 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 11,592

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,592 on Thursday as 19 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 4 new recoveries, and no new fatality among those infected.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease are 3,262, as 7,496 have recovered, while 834 have died.

26 November 2020



Today, the DFA received several reports from countries in the Asia and the Pacific confirming no new COVID-19 fatality, 19 new confirmed cases, and 4 new recoveries among Filipinos abroad. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/s8AJPHSTt7 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 26, 2020

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 579 in the Asia Pacific, 223 in Europe, 2,329 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 424,297 people. The tally includes 8,242 deaths, 387,266 recoveries, and 28,789 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 60.4 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.4 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results on the efficacy of their respective vaccine products.

