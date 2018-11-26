Storm 'Tomas' weakens off eastern Philippines

The projected track of severe tropical storm Tomas (Man-Yi) as of late Sunday is shown in this photo from the PAGASA Facebook page

MANILA -- Severe tropical storm Tomas (Man-Yi) weakened slightly on Monday as it drifted off the Philippines' eastern coast, unlikely to hit land, weather bureau PAGASA said.

At 3 a.m., the eye of Tomas was located 1,410 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph with 135 kph gusts.

Tomas entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Friday, exited, and returned on Monday, PAGASA said. It is expected to exit PAR again on Wednesday then drift further away.

The weather system is too far to affect the country directly, the weather bureau said.

The northeast monsoon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers over the Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley regions on Monday, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience cloudy skies with localized thunderstorms that may trigger flash floods or landslides, it said.