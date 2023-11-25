(UPDATED) A day after Asia-Pacific parliamentarians failed to agree on a resolution about the West Philippine Sea, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said on Saturday that he was able to convince Chinese delegates to accept the resolution during the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF31).

Titled "Strengthening the Capacity of Parliaments to Promote Regional Peace and Stability", the resolution sponsored by Indonesia, Chile, the Russian Federation, Japan, Mexico, Australia, and the Philippines recognizes “that a maritime regime in the region based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that sets out a legal order for the peaceful use of the seas and oceans, including freedom of navigation and overflight, and other internationally lawful uses of the sea related to these freedoms, has facilitated our region’s impressive economic growth.”

The Joint Communique, the final document produced after the APPF31 meanwhile said, “The APPF Member Parliaments further committed to increase their efforts in promoting and maintaining peace, security, stability, safety, and freedom of the high seas, consistent with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The APPF Member Parliaments also resolved to protect the marine environment and biodiversity and promote a safe and sustainable blue economy that can benefit all nations.”

On November 24, Senator Francis Tolentino said China did not accept “anything about maritime, anything about UNCLOS.”

But in a press conference Saturday, Zubiri said, “Initially they didn't want to have any mention of the UNCLOS and freedom of navigation, pero pumayag na rin sila.”

“We are very happy that delegation from China graciously accepted our proposed amendment,” he added.

“It was my friendly persuasive powers maybe last night when I was drinking with them,” Zubiri said. “Ang sabi ko naman sa kanila, hindi masamang tao ang mga Pilipino, sabi ko sa kanila sa tingin ko hindi masamang tao ang mga Chinese. Gusto natin kapayapaan para sa ating mga anak, sa inyong mga anak at sa kanilang mga anak. So i think that resonated with them.”

The resolution also mentioned that member-countries are “deeply alarmed by widening geopolitical polarities that threaten international peace and security.”

APPF member parliamentarians also affirmed in the resolution their adherence to various international laws and agreements such as the United Nations Charter and 1982 Manila Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of International Disputes.

Asked how important the resolution is, Zubiri said, “It carries a lot of weight, persuasive weight. It’s not an order or a law but it carries a lot of persuasive effect and lobbying to different parliaments. Will it be implemented? That’s a different story.”

Zubiri hopes to have a Code of Conduct in the West Philippine Sea with China, for supply missions to not be blocked, and for fishermen to be able to return to their livelihood.

APPF31 ended with 10 resolutions being adopted: