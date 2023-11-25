Smartmatic hopes for favorable decision amid disqualification petition

The Smartmatic Vote Counting Machine at the Mines Elementary School in Brgy. Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City on May 9, 2022, election day. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — With the Commission on Elections (Comelec) set to release its decision on the disqualification petition against Smartmatic, the technology provider said it is hopeful that the poll body would rule in its favor.



In a statement on Saturday, Smartmatic said it “awaits, with hopeful anticipation, Comelec's dismissal of the disqualiﬁcation petition, thereby conﬁrming Smartmatic's adherence to the contract's provisions.”

In June 2023, the group of former Information and Communications Technology Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio, Jr., former Comelec Commissioner Augusto Lagman, Franklin Ysaac, and Leonardo Odoño filed a petition to review Smartmatic’s qualifications and possibly disqualify it from participating in the bidding for the 2025 automated election system.



The Commission en banc held a hearing on the petition on Oct. 17.



On Nov. 22, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they hope to come out with a resolution before the end of this week.



Smartmatic raised three points in their statement.

First, it said the petitioners’ objective in filing a petition against them is “both political, attempting to delegitimize the government, and commercial, supporting Smartmatic competitors.”



Smartmatic alleged that the claims were “unfounded” and lacked evidence.



“The petitioners have not demonstrated a single vote discrepancy. The automated system's accuracy has been consistently proven, validated by Comelec's records, Random Manual Audits, and independent audits and recounts by watchdogs like LENTE and PPCRV,” the statement read.

Smartmatic also insisted there is no indictment against them.

“Regarding the question posed in Congress concerning an investigation into election contracts in the Philippines in 2016, it's crucial to note that there is no indictment against Smartmatic, contrary to some false claims. This information can be veriﬁed on the US Department of Justice," it said.



Smartmatic denounced alleged erroneous rumors that Comelec's selection of technology providers can be influenced.



“Comelec selects providers in accordance with procurement laws. The selection process requires approval from multiple Comelec oﬃcials and committees,” Smartmatic said.

The company has been the Philippine’s technology provider since 2010.



“The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has the resources and facts to aﬃrm the election results as voted by the Filipino people, upholding the legitimacy of elected leaders,” it said.

“In upholding the integrity of democratic processes, it is imperative for election management bodies to make decisions based only on veriﬁable facts and tangible evidence.”



Recently, Garcia reminded parties to observe the sub judice rule and not talk about the merits of the case while it is still being decided.

