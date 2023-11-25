Shear line to bring heavy rains in Laguna, Cavite, Mindoro

The shear line is expected to bring heavy rains in several parts of the country in the coming days, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

According to PAGASA's 4 p.m. report on Saturday, the shear line - the region where cool and warm winds meet - will bring 50mm to 100mm of rainfall to Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Bicol Region, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon on Saturday.

It will also bring 100mm to 200mm rainfall to Quezon the same day.

On Sunday, the weather disturbance is expected to drop 50mm to 100mm of rainfall in Quezon, Cagayan, and Isabela.

PAGASA warned that under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

RELATED VIDEO