PH rejects China's claim on 'foreign forces stirring trouble' in West PH Sea

Philippine Navy warships BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS15) during their tactical exercise in the West Philippine Sea on November 23 as part of the three-day maritime cooperative activity. Video courtesy of the AFP Western Command/file

MANILA — The Philippines' National Security Council (NSC) on Friday said it "categorically rejects" China's accusation that the country has enlisted "foreign forces" to "stir up trouble" in the disputed West Philippine Sea.

While China did not identify the alleged "foreign forces," the United States held tactical exercises with the Philippines this week.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the Philippines has the "inherent and sovereign right to conduct joint air and naval patrols with its partners, allies, and friends to ensure the security and stability of the region."



"The joint patrols conducted by the Philippines with the United States are well within our rights as a sovereign nation and in accordance with international law, the RP-US Mutual Defense Treaty, and the Visiting Forces Agreement," Año said in a statement.

He also refuted China's claim that it was "stirring up trouble" in the region, calling it "unfounded."

"We will continue to exercise our rights and fulfill our obligations to maintain peace and stability in the region in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. We reject any attempt to undermine our legitimate actions to safeguard our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction," Año said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday said its joint maritime and air patrols with US troops in the West Philippine Sea were "a success" despite shadowing by a Chinese warship.

"We consider the joint maritime and air patrols between the AFP and the US INDOPACOM a success. We feel we have met the objectives... We are confident that we are now more able to operate with our ally, the US," AFP chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said.

