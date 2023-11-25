Pandemic lowers projected PH population in 2023 to 112M

People look for affordable school supplies at Divisoria in Manila on August 21, 2023. The Department of Trade and Industry released a list of suggested retail prices for school supplies with the increase of prices due to higher cost of raw materials. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Filipino population is projected to reach 112 million in 2023, lower than what was projected before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) said on Saturday.

According to earlier projections, the population was seen to reach 115 million by this year.

CPD added that it was citing the 2020 census-based projections of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

"The lower projection by the PSA, the source of official statistics, takes into account the drop in the number of births and high mortality rates in 2021 and 2022—the period covering the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

"CPD thus acknowledges that the projected population it earlier stated was an overestimate," the agency added.

The Philippines is ranked as the world’s 13th most populous country, the CPD said earlier this week.

As of the Philippines’ last census in 2020, the country’s population stands at more than 109 million, with a 1.6 percent annual population growth, said CPD officer in charge Lolito Tacardon.