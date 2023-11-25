MANILA — A tech expert leading an information campaign against scams on Saturday reminded the Filipino public to only shop through legitimate online selling platforms and only pay on delivery to avoid being scammed, most especially during the holiday splurge.

Tech expert Art Samaniego warned that some have reported being scammed on Facebook Marketplace, where sellers and buyers can buy new and pre-owned items.

Samaniego also raised the alarm on fake banking websites that could be sent through social media platforms.

"Dapat mag-ingat tayo diyan kasi may mangilan-ngilan na tunay. Pagka kilala mo go lang, bili ka sa Facebook Marketplace," he said.

He said the public must check the Facebook account of the seller and assess how long they have been selling in the platform.

COD TO AVOID SCAMS

Cash-on-delivery can also prevent chances of being scammed.

"Mag-COD na lang. Kasi hindi ka nagbigay ng pera pero kapag GCash o Maya ang pinadala mo, ibig sabihin lumabas na 'yung pera sa'yo," he said.

"Kung maaari, mag-COD tayo. Mas convenient na e-wallet ang ibabayad natin, pero magbayad lang tayo ng e-wallet kung sigurado tayo o legitimate websites ang pinupuntahan natin."

A recent report shows, the Philippines is the most susceptible to online shopping scams among 11 Asian countries. Aside from shopping scams, the Philippines also has a high rate in investment, lottery, and job scams.