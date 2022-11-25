MANILA -- A group of men and women workers staged a protest inside the University of the Philippines campus Friday to press for the protection and rights of women workers.

Labor sector led by women workers press for the President's immediate signing of ILO Convention 190 which addresses violence in work places. pic.twitter.com/igyB78s47Q — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) November 25, 2022

The protesters identifying themselves as members of the "Nagkaisa! Labor Coalition," specifically urged the Marcos Jr. administration to immediately sign and ratify the ILO Convention 190.

"Ibig sabihin lahat ng mga manggagawa sa private, sa public, sa formal at informal ay sasakupin nito. At ang mga manggagawa ay mapoproteksyunan, mula sa kanilang trabaho hanggang sa pag-uwi nila ay protektado sila mula sa anumang karahasan. At magagamit natin itong batayan para sa mga polisiya at nga negosasyon ng mga union sa mga CBA," Partido Manggagawa secretary-general of Partido Manggagawa Judy Miranda saID.

According to Miranda, 1 in every 4 Filipina worker experiences sexual harassment and unfair labor practice.

"Lumala yan nung panahon ng pandemya. Dahil alam naman na tumaas ang gender-based violence nung panahon ng pandemya," Miranda said.

As of today, 22 countries have already signed their support for ILO Convention 190, according to Miranda.

A few meters from the rally venue were another group of women who held a story-telling event to mark the International Day to End Violence Against Women.

Members of the group, Safe and Fair Philippines, took turns in sharing their stories as women migrant workers and as violence against women survivors.