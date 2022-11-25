Senate, House convene bicam panel to finalize 2023 budget

MANILA -- Members of the Senate and House of Representatives met Friday to convene the bicameral conference committee that would finalize the proposed P5.268 trillion budget for 2023.

While the House only made some P77.5 billion in changes to the National Expenditure Program submitted by the Marcos Jr. administration, the Senate made over P215 billion in revisions.

"Although merong mga disagreeing provisions, sa tingin ko naman mabilis na makaka-agree ang House at saka ang Senado dahil meron tayo for the first time in-adopt natin ang medium term fiscal framework," Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo told the media in an interview.

Sen. Sonny Angara confirmed the Senate's changes but he explained these may overlap with the institutional amendments of the House.

GAINERS AND LOSERS IN THE SENATE VERSION

The Office of the President's budget remained unchanged at over P8.96 billion, but the Department of Agriculture, which the President concurrently heads, lost over P1.088 billion in the Senate version from P99.722 billion in the House version to P98.633 billion in the Senate version.

While the Office of the Secretary gained over P12 billion in some items, it lost over P14.7 billion in other items for a net loss of over P2.5 billion.

State Universities and Colleges as a whole gained over P5.2 billion in the Senate version to close at P99.026 billion from P93.825 billion in the House version.

The Department of Health gained over P11 billion to close at P221.79 billion in the Senate version from P210.49 billion in the House version.

The Department of Interior and Local Government gained over P2.094 billion to close at P253.589 billion in the Senate version from P251.494 billion in the House version.

The Department of Justice's budget grew by P1.5 billion in the Senate version to over P28.37 billion from P26.833 billion in the House version. Part of the gains are over P526.66 million in the Office of the Secretary, P200 million in the Bureau of Corrections, P650 million in the National Bureau of Investigation, and P20 million in the Presidential Commission on Good Government.

The Department of National Defense shed P27.686 billion in the Senate version to close at P202.616 billion from P230.302 billion in the House version. Specifically, the Armed Forces of the Philippines suffered a P30 billion cut in the Senate version, offsetting an increase of P1.298 billion for a net decrease of P28.7 billion to close at P195.23 billion. The General Headquarters saw a drop of P29.78 billion to P14.24 billion in the Senate version from P44.028 billion in the House version.

CALL FOR TRANSPARENT SPENDING

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros hopes the bicameral panel will sustain the Senate's amendments to make surveillance spending more transparent.

Hontiveros wants to limit surveillance spending only to agencies involved in national security and public safety.

"Yun po yung prinsipyong ni-reiterate para sa minority ni Senate Minority leader Koko Pimentel and I think healthy principle po yun na lahat ng mga budget items na galing sa buwis ng mamamayan na hinahawakan ng gobyerno ay gawing transparent and accountable yung paggastos nito," she said.

Angara explained that today's meeting was only preliminary.

"Dito po pangunahing meeting ng bicameral conference po ito kaya preliminaries pa lang po yung opening statements po natin ano gusto natin gawin pero yung mga detalye kailangan pagmeetingan namin," Angara said.

Angara and Quimbo both expressed confidence that they can wrap up work on the budget soonest.

"Hopefully by next week pero usually mahirap rin mag-predict but hopefully by next week matapos tayo," Angara said.

Both chambers have to ratify the committee report of the bicameral panel before the bill can be sent to the Palace for the President's signature.

"Usually yung ratification is if not the same day of signing sana next week or the following week magawa natin dahil sayang naman yung momentum maaga nagsumite yung Office of the President, maaga nagsumite yung House of Representatives sana tuloy-tuloy," Angara explained.

"Usually nagiging batas ito before New Year pero this year dahil maaga nga tayo nag-umpisa ng trabaho ang aspiration is sana before Christmas," Quimbo said.

For his part, House Speaker Martin Romualdez assured President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. that the budget will be ready before the end of the year.

“We have sufficient time, we will finally approve the budget before yearend. It is the most important tool in accomplishing the objectives of the President’s Agenda for Prosperity and his eight-point socio-economic development plan,” Romualdez said.