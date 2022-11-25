Private sector not eyeing bivalent vaccines: Concepcion

Makati residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The private sector is no longer interested in buying bivalent COVID-19 vaccines after previously procured jabs expired, a former Palace adviser said on Friday.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion said he was hoping that the Department of Health (DOH) would heed their suggestion that employees in the private sector would be able to preregister when these vaccines arrive in the Philippines.

So far, Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire is not open to that suggestion, he said.

"Hindi na rin kami sasali sa pagbibili ng mga bakuna kasi medyo kumplikado itong kalagayan namin eh kasi tumulong kami noong una at maraming na-expire," said Concepcion during a public briefing.

"So maganda siguro iyong government na lang ang pumasok itong mga bagong bivalent," he added.

Bivalent vaccines are those that work against coronavirus omicron variants.

What they also want though is for government to allow private hospitals and clinics to procure these bivalent COVID-19 vaccines so those not belonging in the priority sectors could also access these jabs.

The statement of Concepcion, a member of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s private sector advisory council, came after news that 31 million COVID-19 vaccine doses worth P15.6 billion have expired.

He earlier suggested that the government should be the sole authority in buying COVID-19 vaccines to make procurement process simpler.



