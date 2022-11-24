Pilipinas, itinanghal na World's Leading Dive at Beach Destination ngayong 2022

MUSCAT - Kinilala ang Pilipinas bilang ‘World's Leading Dive Destination at ang World's Leading Beach Destination’ ngayon taon sa 29th World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony sa Muscat, Oman kamakailan.

Ito ang unang pagkakataong napanalunan ng Pilipinas ang prestihiyosong parangal mula sa London-based World Travel Awards. Sa ikaapat namang pagkakataon na nasungkit ng Pilipinas ang 'World’s Leading Dive Destination' simula 2019 hanggang 2022.

Isang diving spot sa Sorsogon (Photo by Vince Nato/ABS-CBN News/ File)

"These global victories for the Philippines evince the unparalleled beauty of our country and the distinct warmth of the Filipino people. We sincerely thank the World Travel Awards and everyone from all over the world whose vote of confidence is timely as the Philippines fully opens its arms to welcome tourists to our shores," sabi ni Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

Isang dive spot sa Anilao, Batangas (Handout photo/ ABS-CBN News/ File)

Ayon kay Frasco, sa ilalim ng Marcos administration tutukan ng Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT) ang key destination at pagpapa-unlad ng mga hindi pa kilalang tourism spots sa iba-ibang rehiyon ng bansa.

“These Awards are a source of inspiration for us in the Department of Tourism to work even harder as the Marcos administration ushers in the resurgence of the tourism industry as a major pillar of economic growth and source of livelihood for millions of Filipinos. As we anticipate the influx of more tourists, we shall continue the work to improve the overall tourist experience in the Philippines and herald the best of the Filipino brand to the world," dagdag ni Frasco.

Mga turista sa Boracay (ABS-CBN News/ File)

Sa diving scene, sa ikaapat na pagkakataon, sa Pilipinas pa rin ang titulong World's Leading Dive Destination.

Tinalo ng Pilipinas ang iba pang dive destinations tulad ng Great Barrier Reef ng Australia, ang Cayman Islands, Maldives, Fiji, Mexico, Azores Islands, French Polynesia, Galapagos Islands, St. Kitts, at Belize.

Tinalo rin ng Pilipinas ang Maldives, ang Algarve sa Portugal, Jamaica, Galapagos Islands sa Equador, at Turks and Caicos Islands para mahirang na World's Leading Beach Destination.

Cliff jumping sa Pangasinan (Photo by Jojo Riñoza/ ABS-CBN News/ File)

Kasama rin sa nabigyan ng parangal sa World Travel Awards distinction ang Amanpulo, bilang World's Leading Dive Resort ng 2022; City of Dreams sa Manila bilang World's Leading Casino Resort ng 2022; at Ascott Bonifacio Global City Manila, bilang World's Leading Serviced Apartments ng 2022.

Naging nominado naman ang PDOT bilang World's Leading Tourist Board ngayong taon at ang Siargao bilang World's Leading Island Destination at ang Intramuros bilang World's Leading Tourist Attraction.

Surfing sa Siargao (ABS-CBN News/ File)

Tinipon ng nakaraang 29th World Travel Awards ang pinakamagagaling sa travel at hospitality industries mula sa kanilang regional awardees galing sa Asya, Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Indian Ocean, Middle East, North America, Oceania, at South America.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Oman, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.