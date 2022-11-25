Courtesy of DOH

MANILA — The Philippines has received from Japan a total of P3 billion worth of support in the form of donations and official development assistance projects, the Department of Health said Friday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the donations include medical equipment such as portable X-ray machine, MRI machine and CT scanner.

Japan also provided refrigerated vans, wing van and ambulances.

"All of these will be distributed to those areas that will be needing it the most," she said in a press briefing on Friday.

Japan also constructed and renovated some health centers, such as in Caloocan City, Vergeire disclosed.

It also helped develop mechanisms for the country's community-based rehabilitation, she added.

"The Japanese government had been supporting us throughout this difficult situation we have right now and we are very much appreciative of that," Vergeire said.

Japan on Friday turned over some medical and cold chain equipment to the DOH in a program held at the Lung Center of the Philippines.

"These equipment are a much needed addition to our arsenal to reinforce our ongoing efforts to respond to COVID-19. Through this, we can further expand our campaigns in order to reach more vulnerable sectors of the population, contributing to our common goal of ending COVID-19 globally," Vergeire said in a statement.

"Truly, this gesture of solidarity by Japan reflects our common ethos of building global communities and brings us one step closer to our shared aspiration to win the fight against COVID-19," she added.