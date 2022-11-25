

MANILA — The Bureau of Corrections on Friday buried 60 cadavers of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) that were not claimed by their relatives at the BuCor-accredited Eastern Funeral Services.

A funeral mass and the blessing of the wooden boxes containing the bodies were held just before the burial.

LOOK: The priest sprinkles the wooden boxes containing bodies of the deceased PDLs with holy water. The cadavers buried today are among those already mummified or are in an advanced stage of decomposition. LOOK: PDLs from the Minimum Security Compound carry the wooden boxes containing the bodies of their deceased fellow inmates to their final resting place.

The bodies are among the 176 bodies earlier found piled up at the funeral parlor during the investigation on the death of Jun Villamor, the alleged middleman in the murder of journalist Percy Lapid.

Last November 9, 10 of the bodies were buried at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) cemetery.

A few have also been claimed by their families, according to the funeral parlor’s manager.

The cadavers buried Friday are among those already mummified or are in an advanced stage of decomposition, as earlier described by forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun.

Two weekends ago, Fortun visited the Eastern Funeral Services to conduct an initial examination of the state of the remaining unclaimed bodies.

Fortun said only 50 of the cadavers are suitable for autopsy.

Based on the BuCor’s list, most of the PDLs died of acute myocardial infarction or heart attack, pneumonia, and cardiorespiratory arrest or the sudden loss of breathing and heart function.

Others died due to cardiovascular accident, while one inmate allegedly took his own life.

However, Fortun does not discount the possibility of foul play in some of the deaths.

During the burial, only two relatives of the deceased PDLs attended.

Inmates from the minimum security compound also attended and even carried the crates of their deceased fellow PDLs to their final resting place.

At present, there are still around 100 cadavers left at the funeral parlor.

Sixty of these are set to be buried next Friday.

