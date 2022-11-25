CEBU — Authorities on Thursday seized suspected shabu worth more than P7 million in separate buy-bust operations in Cebu City.

In Barangay Buhisan, operatives of the PNP Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) arrested 4 suspects. Suspected shabu worth P4.7 million was also recovered in the operation.

The suspects claimed they were only acting upon orders in exchange for money. One of them had been previously arrested for allegedly selling illegal drugs, but the case was dismissed.

In another separate anti-drug operation, personnel of the Cebu City Intelligence Unit arrested 2 suspects and confiscated from them 405 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.75 million.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Director Col. Ireneo Dalogdog said that the operations were part of their efforts to eradicate drugs, especially in parts of the city considered drug hotspots.

Statistics from the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) showed that 1,558 out of 3,003 barangays in Central Visayas remain "drug affected."

Of these drug-affected barangays, 49 were classified as seriously affected.

—Report from Annie Perez