Philippines receives over 1 million Pfizer vaccines

MANILA— The Philippines received 1,017,900 more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday evening.

The doses, which were procured by the national government through Asian Development Bank, arrived via Air Hong Kong flight LD456 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

An additional 201,240 Pfizer-BioNTech jabs will be delivered on Nov. 26, Friday.

Overall, the Philippines will be receiving 1,219,140 vaccines.

According to the Department of Health's latest tally, the Philippines has received 138,352,940 vaccine doses.

Of the number,78,528,357 have been administered.

As of this writing, more than 34.5 million Filipinos have been fully immunized while some 43.8 million have been given at least one dose.

The government is pushing to inoculate around 15 million Filipinos during their three-day national vaccination drive from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.