MANILA - Presidential aspirant and Senator Panfilo Lacson said Thursday he would not treat as mere “spare tire” the vice president if his running mate, Senate President Vicente Sotto III and him are elected to the two highest positions in the country.

Speaking before their weekly “Meet The Press” event, Lacson said that their tandem would be a “council of two.”

”May usapan kami eh… Kapag kaming dalawa ‘yung napunta sa Malacañang bilang presidente at bise presidente, ang ma-e-experience, makikita niyo, maoobserbahan niyo ‘council of two,'" said Lacson, a former police chief.

(We have talked about this, that when the two of us becomes elected as president or vice president, you would experience a "council of two.")

"Parang si Senate President parang bilang presidente na rin kasi we will always consult each other kung ano ‘yung maganda para sa ating bayan," he added.

(We will always consult each other what is good for our country.)

Admitting that the presidency is powerful, the senator added that he would always consult with Sotto should the latter become vice president.

He said recent presidents and vice presidents in the country were not always in good terms.

"Laging may consultation. So mas mainam na talagang magkasama kaming dalawa eh. Kasi sa ngayon laging, ‘di ba, hindi nagkakasundo ‘yung presidente saka vice president. It’s about time, ano, even if hindi nakapaloob sa ating sistema, sana isipin din ng mga kababayan natin na dapat magkasundo ‘yung presidente saka bise presidente,” Lacson said.

(There will always be consultation, so it is better if the two of us are always together. For now, the president and vice president are not in good terms. It's about time that while it is engraved in our system, the president and vice president should be in harmony.)

Lacson also pointed out Sotto’s experience as senator and Senate President is their advantage if they win the elections next year.

“Diyan ngayon kami medyo [lamang], ika nga, kasi sa tagal namin sa Senado, sa legislature, lalo na si Senate President, ano… Alam mo, never kong na-experience sa Senate, mag-18 taon na ako diyan, na ngayon lang may naupong Senate President na ni minsan hindi na-threaten na makukudeta,” Lacson said.

(In my 18 years of experience as senator, I never experienced that a sitting Senate President, was threatened to be remove through coup d'état.)

Sotto, meanwhile, said Lacson’s 18-year experience looking after the proposed national budget yearly is also his running mate’s edge.

— Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News

