MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and running mate Willie Ong on Thursday underwent a voluntary drug test at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's (PDEA) headquarters in Quezon City.

Domagoso is the third presidential aspirant to take the test, after President Rodrigo Duterte claimed that one of the presidential contenders in the upcoming 2022 national elections has been using cocaine.

In a letter dated November 23, the presidential aspirant told PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva that he is voluntarily submitting himself to a drug test "in the interest of public service."

Partido Reporma standard bearer Sen. Panfilo Lacson and his runningmate Senate President Vicente Sotto III were the first national candidates to undergo voluntary drug testing earlier this week.

Both yielded negative results for shabu, cocaine, and other illegal substances, according to their test results from the PDEA.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos also presented a negative drug test result from a private hospital.

His vice presidential bet Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte- Carpio tested negative for multiple illegal substance. Her drug test was done in a private clinic.

Despite saying that he was a "naive" drug user in his youth, PROMDI party standard bearer Sen. Manny Pacquiao released a document showing he tested negative for cocaine, shabu and fentanyl use.

Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go and labor leader Leody De Guzman - who are all vying for the presidency - earlier said they were also willing to undergo voluntary drug testing.

Presidential aspirants have urged Duterte to file charges against the alleged cocaine user instead of sowing gossip during his public speeches.

The Philippine National Police has started to look into Duterte's claim.