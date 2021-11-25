Mallgoers at the SM By the Bay in Pasay City on Nov. 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—A public health expert on Thursday told the public to be on guard despite a declining trend in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the country's vaccine expert panel, said complacency to health protocols could lead to COVID-19 resurgence, which parts of Europe are currently facing.

"Ano ang reason bakit tumaas ang kaso nila?" she told TeleRadyo.

(What's the reason behind their increase in [COVID-19] cases?)

"Nag-ease ng [restrictions]. Nag-relax sobra. Wala na. Tinapon na lahat 'yang mga mask, mga distancing. Nag-party dito, nag-games dito. Lahat nung mga pinagbabawal pa sana."

(They have eased and relaxed [restrictions]. They have discarded rules on [wearing] mask, distancing. They're having parties and games. All of those that are prohibited.)

"Napaka-importante po 'yung public health precautions. Hindi pa po natin igi-give up 'yan," she added.

(Public health precautions is very important. We will not give it up.)

As the holiday season nears, Gloriani cautioned against gathering with unvaccinated family members and bringing children to shopping malls, saying the risk of COVID-19 infection remains.

"Kahit 94 percent 'yan [sa Metro Manila fully vaccinated], may 6 percent pa po na hindi bakunado, fully vaccinated," she said.

(Even if 94 percent in Metro Manila are fully vaccinated, there's still 6 percent who have not received the jab.)

"May papasok from other regions na mababa 'yung immunization coverage so nandun 'yung threat na merong papasok ulit ng virus."

(There will be coming in from other regions, which are low in immunization coverage. So, there's still that threat of the virus coming in.)

On Thursday, the Philippines reported 890 fresh infections, the third time it tallied less than 1,000 new virus cases.