MANILA — Vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello on Thursday lauded Leni Robredo, whom he hopes to succeed in 2022, for standing up against supposedly misogynistic remarks thrown at her.

"Leni may not be on the same page as Leody and I, and our respective campaigns have our differences, but we salute her for standing up to and braving the mean, gutter-minded, and salivating attack dogs of Marcos and Duterte," Bello, who is running with presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman under Partido Lakas ng Masa, said in a Facebook post.

The statement came as the world commemorates the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Robredo has in the past either ignored or hit back at comments against her, including by President Rodrigo Duterte, especially those that she says are untrue or baseless.

In November last year, she called Duterte a misogynist after he asked what time she goes home at night and whose house she hangs around in, as he accused her of spreading information he was allegedly missing in action during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

"When a President is a misogynist, the conversation goes down to this level," she said in a tweet that also showed a video of her staff and volunteers preparing relief goods for typhoon-hit families and residents.

She also said last October she ignores inflammatory comments that go with incessant attacks online as these do not affect her.

In a keynote speech at the 1st Southeast Asian Women’s Summit held in Quezon City in November 2017, she spoke against misogyny and bigotry, as she urged men to accord women the respect they need.

“We need men – evolved ones, kind ones, brave ones who are willing to stand up and speak up against misogyny and bigotry, and help us create spaces for our women to lead in society.”

Bello said he admired the incumbent vice president’s integrity and bravery to face the challenges of the upcoming campaign for the 2022 elections.

Robredo is seeking the presidency next year, along with administration bet and Duterte's longtime aide Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, among others.

“I admire Vice President Leni Robredo both for her personal integrity as well as her bravery in undertaking this campaign despite the most horrible misogynist attacks on her on the internet,” said Bello.

Bello earlier said they seek to pursue measures such as the enforcement of the Reproductive Health Act, legalization of divorce, reducing the gap between wages of men and women, decriminalization of abortion, the passage of the Sexual Orientation Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) Equality Bill, among others to champion the rights of women and the LGBT community.

He said they are proposing criminalization of hate speech against women and the LGBT community to reduce violence against them.

The sociology professor added that it is vital to amplify the voices of women and the LGBT sector in order to address their concerns during the legislation process.

Bello is among nearly 30 vice presidential aspirants next year, that also include Dr. Willie Ong, Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Sen. Tito Sotto, and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. The list will be trimmed in the coming weeks to remove those found to be nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for the May 9, 2022, elections will start only on Feb. 8, 2022.

