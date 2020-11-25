PH sets price range of COVID-19 swab tests to P3,800 to P5,000

MANILA — The Department of Health announced Wednesday that it has already signed a joint order with the Department of Trade and Industry setting a price range for COVID-19 testing.

Public testing facilities will have a flat rate of P3,800 while for private facilities the price range would be P4,500 to P5,000.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said during a virtual briefing that the joint administrative order was signed yesterday and that it will be effective as soon as it is published in newspapers.

Duque pointed out that government facilities have subsidized testing.

It was in September when the DOH said it wants to put a price cap on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as some facilities were charging up to P10,000 or even more.