Ombudsman 'right body' to probe alleged corrupt solons: lawmaker

The Office of the Ombudsman is the right body to investigate corruption in government, a lawmaker said Wednesday. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Office of the Ombudsman should be the one to investigate lawmakers recently tagged in corruption, a legislator said Wednesday.

This, after President Rodrigo Duterte said he has no authority to investigate lawmakers named on a list of "corrupt" congressmen from the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC). The PACC has said it would forward the list to the Office of the Ombudsman.

Surigao del Sur 2nd district Rep. Johnny Pimentel agreed, saying that the PACC's mandate was to investigate anomalies under the executive branch.

"Ang congressmen (are) under the legislative department. Di po kami under ng jurisdiction ng PACC (We're not under the jurisdiction of PACC). I think the body that should investigate the alleged list of congressmen should be the Ombudsman," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"The right body to investigate any corruption or anomalies in the government is the Ombudsman."

The House of Representatives may also look into the matter if a lawmaker files a resolution, if a motu proprio investigation is approved by a majority of members, or if a complainant writes to the Speaker, Pimentel said.

"As of yesterday wala pa pong resolution na pinapasa (no resolution has been filed) to investigate this matter," the House Deputy Speaker said.

"We are also interested sino po 'yung mga involved para malaman din natin but unfortunately si Presidente palang at saka commissioner (Greco) Belgica ang may hawak niyan. Unless they transmit to us, we will have no way of knowing kung sino po ito."

(We are also interested to know who are involved but unfortunately only the President and commissioner Belgica have access to the list. Unless they transmit to us, we will have no way of knowing who these congressmen are.)