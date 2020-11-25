New Vatican diplomat to arrive in Manila: CBCP

Pope Francis with Archbishop Charles John Brown at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican in December 2018. Photo from Vatican News

MANILA - Vatican's new ambassador to the Philippines will arrive in Manila Sunday, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said Wednesday.

The CBCP welcomed the appointment of Archbishop Charles John Brown ahead of Christianity's 500th anniversary of arrival in the Philippines next year.

“We wish His Excellency a fruitful, meaningful and memorable stay in our country,” Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos said.

The Apostolic Nuncio will be coming from his home city New York after his tour of duty as apostolic nuncio to Albania, the CBCP said.

Brown, 61, was appointed to the post on September 28. It was left vacant following the appointment of Archbishop Gabrielle Caccia as head of the Holy See’s Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Brown met Pope Francis during a private audience in the Vatican on October 23 before starting his new mission, the CBCP said.

