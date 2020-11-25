New 1,202 coronavirus infections bring Philippines' total near 423,000-mark

Healthcare workers assist evacuees at the Malanday Elementary School evacuation center in Marikina City on November 23, 2020. The city has implemented COVID-19 isolation, testing and contact-tracing activities on evacuees whose homes were affected by the flood brought by typhoon Ulysses. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 422,915 on Wednesday after 1,202 additional infections were recorded, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

It is the 16th straight day that the reported new cases across the country counted fewer than 2,000. Wednesday's tally, however, does not include data from 8 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new cases are Davao City with 137, Quezon City with 68, Batangas province with 59, Laguna with 54, and Cavite province with 47.

Davao City is among the areas the DOH has been monitoring due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases and the high occupancy rate of its COVID hospital wards. The DOH has yet to explain the spike in infections over the last 2 months.

The DOH logged 31 additional COVID-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 8,215, and 183 additional recovered patients or 386,955 total recoveries.

Of the 27,745 active cases, 83.7% have mild symptoms, 8.2% are asymptomatic, 5.1% are in critical condition, 2.7% have severe symptoms and 0.27% have moderate symptoms.

The DOH removed 9 cases, of which 8 were tagged as recovered, from the official tally because they were duplicate entries. There were also 12 recovered cases that were found out to be deaths, as well as one death that turned out to be a recovered case.

Earlier this week, the DOH said the trend of COVID-19 cases in the country has “plateaued” as the tally remained below 2,000.

However, health officials reminded the public not to be complacent and to continue observing health standards such as the wearing of face masks, physical distancing and frequent hand washing.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 59.7 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 1.4 million have died and almost 38.3 million have recovered. This means around 20 million people globally are currently infected with COVID-19.