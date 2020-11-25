'Negligence, stupidity': DPWH launches probe into Skyway mishap

The accident was reported to have been caused by a crane that tilted and fell on the girder, which spans the length of two posts of the northbound lane of the Skyway extension project. Photos from Norbertrey Dela Cerna

MANILA — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Wednesday it has launched its own probe into the freak accident that occurred in the Skyway extension project site in Muntinlupa City last Saturday that killed one and injured 4 others.

"Negligence, stupidity, obviously the [crane] operator was wrong in his computation that's why we’re investigating now to see the extent and what are the reasons and who ultimately has liability from this incident," said DPWD Secretary Mark Villar in a media forum.

The accident was reported to have been caused by a crane that tilted and fell on the girder, which spans the length of two posts of the northbound lane of the Skyway extension project.

"Why was he (crane operator) allowed to move it, we’re really looking at the procedures undertaken, why was he to reposition the crane? In the next few days we’ll see more of the findings," Villar asked.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department suspended construction in the accident site pending a review on the workplace safety protocols. It also said that the crane operator should not bear the sole liability over the accident.

Villar said the halting of construction will not delay the completion of the project.

"The Skyway Stage 3 is practically finished, they're just doing the asphalt overlay at this point. Kumpleto na yung mainline, so we’re still a go sa December," he assured.

San Miguel Corporation (SMC), concession holder of the Metro Manila Skyway, had said it would also probe the incident.