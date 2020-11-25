DFA reports 6 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,573 on Wednesday as 6 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 5 new recoveries, and no new fatality among those infected.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease are 3,247, as 7,492 have recovered, while 834 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 564 in the Asia Pacific, 223 in Europe, 2,329 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 422,915 people. The tally includes 8,215 deaths, 386,955 recoveries, and 27,745 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 59.7 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.4 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results on the efficacy of their respective vaccine products.

