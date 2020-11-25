Cagayan flood hero laid to rest

MANILA - The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) officer who died while rescuing people trapped on their roofs during the massive flooding in Cagayan province was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Fishery Regulatory Officer 1 Henry Kelly Villarao was electrocuted while conducting rescue operations in Tuguegarao City.

BFAR Dir. Eduardo Gongona went to Buguey in Cagayan to personally convey his condolences to the bereaved family.

“Nandito kami sa Buguey, Cagayan dahil makikipaglibing po ako doon sa namatay na quick reaction team frontliner namin na si Henry Kelly Villarao,” said Gongona in an interview on TeleRadyo.

“Nakuryente sa kasagsagan ng rescue operation dito. Napadaan sila sa isang kawad ng kuryente tinamaan siya pati yung mga nire-rescuee niya nakuryente pero siya namatay,” said Gongona.

As a BFAR employee, Villaro's tasks included law enforcement against all forms of illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing, investigate underwater crime scenes as well as land, water, and fishing conflicts.

The 34-year old left behind wife Melanie Villarao and their baby son.

For those who wish to help Kelly’s family, you may send your donations to Melanie’s Land Bank of the Philippines account: 3706-1223-96.



