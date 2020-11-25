3 alleged Abu Sayyaf members killed in Zamboanga City clash

The 3 suspects were aboard a pump boat when neutralized at sea by the police. Leizel Lacastesantos, ABS-CBN News

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Three alleged members of the Abu Sayyaf Group were killed in a clash at sea with police in the vicinity of Barangay Taluksangay here.

Investigation showed that the suspects were aboard a pump boat heading towards Zamboanga City when they were neutralized by authorities Wednesday morning.

Police said the suspects were carrying explosives and were planning to carry out bombing activities in the city.

Authorities tried to save 2 of the suspects by bringing them to the nearest hospital but they were declared dead on arrival.

Retrieval operations at sea for the other suspect is ongoing.

Police said the suspects were connected with the ASG and Daulah Islamiyah operating in Basilan and Sulu provinces.

Two .45-caliber pistols and explosives were recovered from the suspects.

