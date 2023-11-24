Elvie Vergara during a Senate investigation on Sept. 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Francis Tolentino on Friday said the Senate Justice and Human Rights panel has formally concluded its investigation into the case of abused kasambahay Elvie Vergara, with 12 senators signing the committee report.

Vergara’s former employers Franz and Jerry Ruiz were released from Senate detention at 6:45 p.m. on November 20, 2023.

“Because of Senate Rules, once you file a committee report automatically those in detention would be released. So iyon yung dahilan kung bakit na release yung mag asawa," Tolentino said.

"The next step would be for the DOJ to conclude the preliminary investigation and the final hearing I was told would be on November 29 at the DOJ Manila. So iyon ang mangyayari," Tolentino added.

The 101-page committee report, penned by Tolentino, pointed out the need to strengthen certain provisions of Republic Act 10361 or the “Batas Kasambahay Law,” particularly on the need to slap criminal liabilities on abusive employers of house helpers.

Minor injuries to be incurred by kasambahays in the hands of their employers will be slapped from six months to 4 years of imprisonment plus a fine of up to P500,000.

If abuse or physical violence or harassment results to a deformed or maimed body part, the punishment is 4 to 8 years of imprisonment and a fine from P1 million to P2 million.

“Any employer who shall willfully or negligently violate the provisions of the Batas Kasambahay Law, shall suffer a fine of not less than P100,000.00 but not more than P250,000.00 without prejudice to the filing of appropriate civil or criminal action,” part of the report stated.

The panel also recommended a more active role of village and other local officials to guard kasambahays in their own turf.

A “Kasambahay Registry and Kasambahay Help Desk and/or Kasambahay Hotline" will also be established in every barangay hall, LGU or regional DSWD and DOLE offices.

Tolentino said the absence of any committee recommendation to charge the Ruizes doesn’t mean that they did not violate anything.

Vergara has been secured under the Witness Protection Program.