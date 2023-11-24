MANILA — In a bid for efficiency, the Supreme Court (SC) launched on Friday the Revised Book of Judicial Forms which would provide templates of judicial forms and pleadings for judges and lawyers to use.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said this would save judges precious time and allow them to issue and serve orders immediately after every hearing.

The forms may be downloaded from the Supreme Court website and can be edited or copy-pasted.

The forms also have notes to guide users and are numbered according to the rules they refer to.

The revision updates the original Book of Forms prepared by retired Chief Justice and now Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin when he was still a trial court judge. The update incorporates amendments to the Rules of Court.

SC Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh, chair of the subcommittee for the revision of the book of forms, said that during her tenure as trial court judge, using templates saved her a lot of time.

She clarified, the forms are not intended to be mandatory so that it can still be subject to the discretion of the judges.

Court of Appeals Associate Justice Magdangal De Leon said that aside from efficiency, the use of Book of Judicial Forms would also result in consistency and accuracy of court orders, so that similar scenarios are treated similarly, fostering fairness and predictability.

The revision of the Book of Rules was supported by GoJust.