MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a briefing Friday that online scams are still high this year based on records of the Anti-Cybercrime Group.

Fajardo reminded the public to be more careful in dealing with sellers online, especially that holiday season is near.

“Mag-ingat po tayo sa pakikipag deal online... If you have any doubt wag kayo basta-basta magpadala ng pera via online lalo’t hindi niyo kilala ang katransaksyon niyo at marami na pong naloko," Fajardo said.

Fajardo said some scammers may lure victims by posting about sales and affordable gift ideas.

She said dealing with authorized selling app is the certain way to avoid being scammed.