DND: Amnesty to rebels a step towards solving insurgency

MANILA —The granting of amnesty to rebels and insurgent groups by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is a step towards the nearing end of the country’s insurgency problem, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said on Friday.

“It’s a step towards, if not cessation, reducing the amount of ostensible support they have,” Teodoro told reporters on the sidelines of the Department of National Defense’s 84th Founding Anniversary celebration at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

“Nevertheless, we remain alert against any form of extremism and terrorism because worldwide, the iterations, the modifications, the number of extremist potential is still there,” he added.

Malacañang on Friday announced that Marcos has issued Proclamations 403, 404, 405 and 406, which grants amnesty to rebels and insurgents to encourage them to return to the fold of the law.

Teodoro said the concurrence of Congress is needed for the ratification of the amnesty.

“Wala nang details na pinaplantsa. Concurrence na lang ng Congress. Bubuuin na rin ang Amnesty Commission para mavet ang qualified recipients ng amnesty," he said.

"Ang OPAPRU will be there to provide the post-amnesty services for them—reintegration and the like,” the defense chief added.

"It is complementary to that kasi marami rin ang ayaw magsurrender dahil may existing warrants of arrest sila. It’s really complementary to this provided they are bonafide members of the organizations mentioned in the proclamation. Let’s remember, this was a SONA promise of the President.”

WHAT NTF-ELCAC SAID

Meanwhile, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) hailed Marcos for “walking the talk” by signing the proclamations.

The task force vowed to expedite the full implementation of amnesty for former members of rebel groups.

“This is the moment that we all have been praying for our brothers and sisters who were blinded by their lost causes, particularly the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) and the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas (RPMP) to be formally reintegrated into mainstream society,” the NTF-ELCAC said in a statement.

“In issuing these Amnesty Proclamations, the President recognizes the complexity of our nation's history and the diverse narratives that have shaped it. The amnesty initiative seeks to weave together the threads of justice, reconciliation, understanding, unity, and progress, transcending past grievances towards a shared vision of a unified and peaceful Philippines,” it added.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, for his part, welcomed the president’s amnesty proclamations as he urged all former rebels to take this “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

“We urge all former rebels to take this once-in-lifetime opportunity to return to mainstream society and become productive citizens of the country once again. Help us build a better and more prosperous country,” Año said in a statement.

Año also noted that the amnesty provides “significant steps towards national healing and peace building” by providing a path for former rebels to return to the fold of the law.

“These amnesty proclamations will undoubtedly create a climate conductive for peace and reconciliation, pave the way for the former rebel's reintegration to society, and provide them access to socio-economic services of government. It is a clear and unmistakable instrument of peace and reconciliation,” he added.