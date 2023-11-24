The Department of Migrant Workers shut down a consultancy firm promising jobs in Poland and allegedly charging exorbitant fees for the supposed processing of the applicants’ employment documents. DMW handout photo

MANILA — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shut down Friday another consultancy firm allegedly promising jobs in Poland.

DMW OIC Hans Leo Cacdac led the agency’s Migrant Workers Protection Bureau in serving the closure order on the consultancy firm at a mall in Pasay City.

According to DMW, the consultancy firm is neither licensed by the DMW to recruit and place Filipino workers overseas nor does it have any approved job orders.

The MWPB said the firm promised jobs as trailer truck drivers and warehouse workers in Poland with at least P280,000 "all-in payment" for the processing of the workers’ employment documents.

If the applicant cannot afford the one-time payment, he or she is charged with an initial payment of P50,000 and will be referred to their counterpart lending institution to apply for a loan for the payment of the remaining balance.

“Nagpapanggap na recruiter, pinangalanan nila sarili nilang immigration services, consultancy service sa iba at yun pala nag-re-recruit na, walang lisensiya sa DMW,” Cacdac said.

DMW said this immigration services firm also offers jobs to Canada with a processing fee of almost half a million pesos to prospective applicants who are also referred to their accredited clinic for medical examination.

The firm is using social media platforms in advertising their job offerings to Poland to entice Filipino overseas job applicants.

"Rica," one of the applicants who was there during the closure of the firm, was shocked and after learning what happened.

She already paid P140,000 hoping to get a job in Poland as a factory worker and said she started processing her requirements since December 2022 but until now, nothing has happened.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin na nakakapanghina lang talaga, kumbaga maam, isang taon parang ibinuhos namin lahat dito ‘tas ganito lang nangyari...opo, kumbaga nabulag talaga kami maam eh,” Rica said.

Cacdac warned the public against illegal recruitment agencies.

He said, applicants should look for license permits from DMW website (www.dmw.gov.ph) to make sure that the company is legal.

The closure of the firm will result in its and its staff's inclusion in the DMW’s “List of Persons and Establishments with Derogatory Record” to prevent them from participating in the government’s overseas recruitment program.

According to the DMW, they will also face charges of illegal recruitment.

The DMW encouraged victims to contact the DMW’s Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB) through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dmwairtip, email at mwpb@dmw.gov.ph or through their hotline number +63 2 8721-0619 for legal assistance in filing cases against the firm.