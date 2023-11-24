Cops pursuing leads on Nueva Ecija bus shooting

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday they are pursuing "good leads" on the Nueva Ecija bus shooting that killed an elderly couple.

On November 15, two passengers were shot dead inside a bus travelling to Carangglan by two unidentified assailants.

PNP spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo said the gun used in the killing matched 3 previous incidents.

“Nag-backtracking po tayo sa 3 case po na ito, may mga pangalan na lumutang po dito na possible na involved po dito,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo said the 2 gunmen may be involved in these cases.

Fajardo did not divulge any more details but PNP Nueva Ecija is pursuing leads that may result in the arrest of the suspects.