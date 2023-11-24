Heads of the country delegations in the 31st Annual Meeting of the Asia Pacific Parliamentarian Forum (APPF), led by host Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and co-host Speaker Martin Ferdinand Romualdez, pose for a posterity photo before the inaugural ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center on November 23, 2023. Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB handout

MANILA — The 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentarians Forum (APPF31) failed to arrive at a consensus regarding two resolutions promoting regional peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The 15-member Chinese delegation opposed some provisions in the draft resolutions submitted by the Philippines and Indonesia, said Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, chairman of the Political and Security Matters Plenary Session.

“According to our rules, there should be a consensus, meaning kung meron mang may comment, merong reservation, or merong opposition towards certain draft resolution ay talagang maibabasura yung draft resolution mo. Kahit na sabihin mong one percent lang yan," Dela Rosa told reporters.

“Nag-oppose ang China. We have to follow the rules. Meron pa tayong working group, kung mahilot yun... Halos lahat ng paragraph, meron silang reservation," he added.

The Philippines pushed for adherence to law through international bodies, while China wanted to "go back to the traditional ways of settling disputes," which meant discussing the matter bilaterally or one-on-one, Dela Rosa said.

“Ayaw nila na may makialam na international body,” he said.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, who attended the plenary session, confirmed Dela Rosa’s statement and expressed disappointment over the development.

“China, anything about maritime, anything about UNCLOS, anything about rules based, ayaw nila... Siyempre frustrating yun, pero bahagi yun ng rules dito eh sa APPF,” Tolentino said.

Both the Philippines and Indonesia filed a resolution that centered on the need to promote regional peace and stability.

In its submitted draft resolution, the Philippines said it was “deeply alarmed” by the seeming “widening geopolitical polarities and sharpening strategic competition that threaten international peace and security.”

Meanwhile, Indonesia's proposal called on APPF members to respect the 1982 UNCLOS, among others.

Japan, Mexico and Australia also filed a similar resolution, according to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.