Amnesty to rebels not enough, lawmakers say

The amnesty granted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to members of rebel groups will not be enough to achieve peace, unless the roots of armed conflict are addressed, according to ACT Teachers Party List Representative France Castro.

Marcos granted the amnesty in an effort to “foster lasting peace”. Based on Proclamation Nos. 403, 404, 405, and 406, those granted amnesty were former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) and members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). The President also granted amnesty to members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB).

“Unless the roots of armed conflict are addressed, amnesty offers to rebels will not prosper. Because majority of the people are still mired in poverty. The reasons to rebel are still present. If the government is really serious or sincere in wanting peace, then it should reopen the peace negotiation with the NDFP… Dapat walang condition kung talagang totoong nag-o-offer ito ng amnesty sa mga rebel,” Castro said.

Gabriela Party List Rep. Arlene Brosas added peace negotiations with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines should be reopened.

.“Kung gusto talaga ng President ng kapayapaan, kailangan munang itigil ang state-perpetrated human rights violations sa ating bansa…. Palayain ang mga bilanggong pulitikal, tanggalin ang terrorist tagging sa National Democratic Front, the Communist Party of the Philippines, at sa New People's Army. Kailangan ding muling buksan ang peace talks. Kailangang pumasok tayo sa usapang pangkapayaan,” she said.

“Napaka-ironic na nag-ooffer ang government ngayon ng amnesty gayong tumitindi ang militarization sa mga komunidad. Napakaraming kaso rin ng aerial bombings, forced/fake surrenderees, at kahit murder ng mga bata sa ilalim ng napakarahas na counter-insurgency operations ng gobyerno,” Brosas observed.

“Mapanganib ang assumptions ng amnesty proclamations dahil hindi nito pinag-iiba ang armed at unarmed na paglaban ng mamamayan. Halimbawa, kasama sa papatawan ng amnesty ang "illegal assembly." May binabanggit ding "front organizations" na open-ended at subject sa interpretasyon ng security forces. So mayroon tayong mga tanong at dapat ilinaw kaugnay sa pinalabas na executive order,” she added.

Kabataan Party List Representative Raoul Manuel, meanwhile, raised concerns on the amnesty offer.

“Pwede itong maging paraan na naman for racketeering. Gagamitin ito para lumaki na naman ang pwedeng source ng corruption ng mga military. Magpapalabas sila ng mga hindi naman totoong rebelde, iga-grant ng amnesty para maging source nila ng maibubulsa,” he said.

“Kung sincere ang peace efforts ng current administration, then dapat ang political prisoners ay palayain unconditionally,” Manuel added.