Students, teachers and parents mark Children's and Environmental Awareness Month

MANILA - Hundreds of students, their parents and teachers had a quick course about children’s rights and environmental protection as they marked Children’s Month and Environmental Awareness Month on Wednesday.

Led by environmental group Ban Toxics and Dr. Yanga’s Colleges, Inc., elementary and high school students, with their parents and teachers, participated in a parade in Bocaue, Bulacan, during which they flashed posters carrying messages about being earth- friendly and protector of children’s rights.

“Ang layunin natin ay isulong ang programa ng gobyerno na sa buwan ng Nobyembre ay ating muling pukawin ang kahalagahan ng environment at ng edukasyon, at kasabay nito ang pagpapahalaga ng climate change kung saan ay isa sa mga pangunahing issue na tinututukan,” Rey San Juan, Executive Director of BAN Toxics, said.

The parade ended with a series of lectures on rights of the children and toxic chemicals. Parents were made aware of items their children use, particularly their toys and school supplies.

“Every child has the right to the best possible health. Governments must provide good quality health care, clean water, nutritious food, clean environment, and proper education on health and well-being so that our children can stay healthy," BAN Toxics said in a statement.

"Providing them with a safe and healthy environment for their future is their right and our shared responsibility,” the group added.

“Para matulungan na ma- lessen yung mga basura natin na nakakalat. Let’s try lessen the burdens of our country,” Grade 6 student Gello Mico Ortega said when asked about the significance of the event.

Ban Toxics hopes that the students and their parents learn together so they can work together in protecting children’s rights and the environment.

RELATED NEWS