Pimentel eyes review of wage hike for gov't workers

MANILA -- Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III on Thursday vowed to push for a thorough review of government workers’ salary, in response to their appeal to increase their minimum wage to P33,000 a month.

Pimentel agreed that there is an urgent need to adjust the salary of government workers, given the sky-rocketing prices of goods and services due to inflation.

“That is a legitimate clamor, yung P33,000. Kasi kinompute (compute) namin yan… Kung may clamor sa private sector na mababa yung minimum wage.. at meron ding clamor ang ating government employees for the increase of minimum salary, eh dapat pag-aralang mabuti yan,” Pimentel said.

The only problem, he said, is the scenario of facing salary distortion, which would also require the government to also adjust the monthly pay of workers holding higher salary grades, up to the officials of every government agency.

To meet the budget requirement, what the government should do is to thoroughly review the yearly budget and get rid of “excess fats” in certain offices, Pimentel said.

“If there is a will, there must be a way... Kailangan talaga etong budget bubusisiin ulit eh… Open ako sa panawagan nga dahil alam ko ang hirap ng buhay ngayon na ramdam din naman sa private sector. Of course, ramdam din yan sa public sector,” Pimentel said.

Part of his plan to address the appeal of state workers is to form a “committee of experts” tasked to study their pay grade and their needed amount to have a salary that would be suffice to support their needs.

Pimentel said he would discuss to the Senate leadership the formation of his idea of committee of experts.

“Kailangan committee of experts tapos bilisan na nila yung trabaho para sa next budget cycle, ma-entertain na yung idea po na yun,” Pimentel said.

