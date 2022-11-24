PHAPI: At least half of unpaid PhilHealth claims already settled

MANILA - The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation has already settled at least 50 percent of unpaid claims to private hospitals, the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAPI) said Thursday.

“So far naman po, iyong pinangako nila na magbabayad ano po, at least more than 50 perccent siguro po doon sa pagkakautang nila or doon po sa reimbursement na hinihiling namin sa kanila ay naipamigay doon sa ating different hospitals,” PHAPI President Dr. Jose Rene De Grano said during a televised briefing.

PHAPI member hospitals, meanwhile, are complaining over a new requirement for accreditation to the state health insurer, De Grano said.

“Ang ginawa ng PhilHealth recently ay ginawa po nila na isang requirement for accreditation iyong membership lang ng PHA (Philippine Hospitals Association).At iyon po ang kinu-complain ng aming mga miyembro na member po ng PHAPI na hindi po nagpa-renew doon sa PHA,” he said.

Unlike the PHAPI, the Philippine Hospitals Association is composed of government and private health institutions, De Grano said.

“Kasi po ang nangyayari po diyan, magdodobleng membership po iyan – eh halos parehong organization lang naman po iyan," he said.

"So iyon po ang kanilang kinu-complain right now. At hiniling na po namin ito sa pamunuan ng PhilHealth na kung maaari ay dati naman pong ginagawa nila iya,n na pareho nilang tanggapin iyong membership sa PHA at saka sa PHAPI.”

The PHAPI and the National Nurses Association, during a Senate committee last month, stressed that PhilHealth still owes various health facilities billions of pesos.

The agency’s delayed payment, they said, result to delayed payment of healthcare workers’ monthly salaries, overtime, allowances and other benefits, prompting many health care workers to resign and try their luck in other countries.

