MAYNILA - Hihingi ng gabay ang Department of Health sa World Health Organization kung puwede nang ideklarang controlled o contained ang pandemiya sa bansa, kung magtutuloy-tuloy ang mababang positivity rate ng bansa.

Aabot na sa 12 araw nang mas mababa sa 5 porsiyento ang nagpo-positibo sa COVID-19 mula sa mga tine-test sa bansa.

Ayon sa rekomendasyon ng WHO, dapat mapanatili ito sa ganitong level sa loob ng hindi bababa sa 2 linggo bago pag-isipan ang pagluluwag sa komunidad at ekonomiya.

Sa datos na inilabas ngayong Miyerkoles, nasa 2.5 porsiyento lang ang positivity rate sa bansa, habang 17,864 na lang ang aktibong kaso.

"For 2 weeks, we hope to have a positivity rate lower than 5 percent, and we will ask the guidance of WHO if we can already declare that the COVID pandemic in the Philippines has been controlled or contained," ani Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Pero aniya, tuloy pa rin dapat ang pagsunod sa minimum health protocols gaya ng pagsusuot ng face mask at physical distancing para maiwasan ang pagsipa ng COVID-19 cases.

"We avoid the close spaces, the crowded areas and the close contact settings. Or if you cannot help it, then wear your face shield. It’s an extra layer of protection. Look at Western Europe, July 19 they announced freedom day, they removed the masking mandate. So now they’re on their 4th or 5th wave. Do we want to go the way of these countries?" ani Duque.

Sa pagtataya ni ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido, malaki ang posibilidad na makapagtala ang Pilipinas ng positivity rate na mas mababa sa 5 porsiyentong threshold ng WHO sa loob ng higit 14 araw.

Pero hindi pa rin aniya dapat magpaka-kampante.

"Ang masasabi natin dito sa national positivity rate is, that is at the aggregate level, for the whole country. Pero ‘pag hinimay natin ‘yung data, definitely mayroon pa ring ibang regions na hindi pa rin naaabot yung below 5 percent. We still have to continue to monitor these certain areas," ani Guido.

Tingin din ni Guido na dapat bilisan pa ang pagbabakuna kontra COVID-19 sa bansa dahil nasa higit 31 porsiyento pa lang ng kabuuang populasyon ang may kumpletong bakuna.

"Yes, we are going to exceed 14 days of below 5 percent, pero the goal is not just to reach that level, but to stay there, not just for a few weeks. Kasi pagdating sa COVID alam natin ‘yung trend nito napakabilis magbago eh. We should not really declare victory too soon," ani Guido.

-- Ulat ni Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News